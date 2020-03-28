Senators broadcaster Gord Wilson tests positive for COVID-19 after 2 players | CBC Sports

Longtime Ottawa Senators broadcaster Gord Wilson has tested positive for COVID-19.

Wilson’s status was confirmed on Friday by his wife, Patricia Boal, on an Ottawa newscast.

Boal, who works for CTV Ottawa, joined her network via FaceTime to make the announcement from their home.

Wilson is currently recovering at home and both he and Boal, who has not tested positive for the coronavirus, have been in self-isolation since March 18.

Boal said the diagnosis was confirmed Friday, about 11 days after Wilson was first tested.

Players tested positive earlier in month

Wilson tweeted his own update on Friday night after the segment aired, saying:

“Hey- just a quick response to all who have reached out with well wishes. All are very much appreciated. Update is- still in symptomatic stage so just continuing to wash my hands, and ride it out. 🙂 Stay home. Stay healthy! Cheers. Gw.”

Two Senators players tested positive earlier this month, while a Colorado Avalanche player became the third NHLer to have the COVID-19 virus on Thursday.

Thinking about you <a href=”https://twitter.com/gordwilson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@gordwilson</a> stay strong. 💙 —@ErikKarlsson65

The Senators, including Wilson, were part of a recent California road trip that had games in San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles before the league postponed its season last week due to the outbreak.

Wilson also suffered what he called a “minor heart attack” on Feb. 16, spending three days in hospital before rejoining the broadcast team.

Wilson is the colour commentator for Senators radio broadcasts on TSN 1200 and has been part of the Ottawa broadcast team since the franchise’s return to the NHL in 1992.

Kelly feeling strong

The St. Louis Blues confirmed Friday that Fox Sports play-by-play announcer John Kelly has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The team said in a post on Twitter that Kelly has been in self-quarantine at home since March 13.

The Blues say they’re “thrilled to report” that Kelly is feeling strong again and and is symptom-free.