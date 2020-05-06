Senators Descend on Quiet Capitol, Sacrificing Pomp for Safety’s Sake

So did the weekly Republican news conference, which usually unfolds in an ornate area just off the Senate floor known as the Ohio Clock Corridor, but on Tuesday took place in a bare basement meeting room where the glare of television lights cast looming shadows on the bright white walls. The party lunch was moved out of the stately but small, Vermont marble- and black walnut-paneled Mansfield Room in the Capitol to a larger space in a central hearing room tucked away in an office building nearby. Lunches were boxed, not served, and there were only three senators to every table, with a box of wipes and hand sanitizer on each.