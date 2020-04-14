Send And Receive Money Via BDO Cash Pick-up Partners Nationwide







There are still ways available to send and receive money even if

the cash pick-up service at all BDO branches is temporarily

suspended due to the prevailing COVID-19 crisis.

With the Cash Pick-Up Anywhere feature that BDO Unibank offers

through its Online Banking, both the senders and receivers have an

option to transfer and get the money, respectively, safe and sound

at any Cash Pick-up partners such as Palawan Pawnshop, RD Pawnshop,

Villarica Pawnshop, BDO Network Bank, Cebuana Lhuillier and M.

Lhuillier Kwarta. Padala.

Here are the steps: To send money

Log on to BDO Online or Mobile Banking Select Send Money > Cash Pick Up at any BDO

Branch/Partner Choose one:

Pick-up Cash Anywhere (Palawan Pawnshop, RD Pawnshop, Villarica

Pawnshop, BDO Network Bank)

Pick-up Cash Cebuana

Pick-up Cash MLKP (M. Lhuillier Kwarta Padala)

Share the Reference Number with your receiver.

To pick up cash

Go to a Cash Pick-up partner. Fill out the RECEIVE MONEY FORM with your complete

Reference Number Amount to claim Submit the accomplished form with 1 valid ID at the counter.

counter. Sign and receive your copy of the computer-generated Receive

Money Form

BDO advises the senders to have a photo of their receiverÃ¢ÂÂs

ID, and copy their name exactly as written on the ID to avoid

mistakes and inconveniences. The receiver, on the other hand, must

present the complete Reference Number, and one valid ID upon pick

up of the cash, which is available within 2 to 4 working days.

Meanwhile, for BDO Mobile App users, after the transaction

confirmation, they can get the Reference Number under Ã¢ÂÂSend

MoneyÃ¢ÂÂ in the bottom menu > View Transaction Status > For

Cash Pick Up.

Clients can also visit BDOÃ¢ÂÂs official website www.bdo.com.ph, official BDO Facebook

page, and Youtube channel for a

step-by-step guide on how to use Cash Pick-up Anywhere and for a

list of Frequently Asked Questions.

