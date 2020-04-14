Send And Receive Money Via BDO Cash Pick-up Partners Nationwide
There are still ways available to send and receive money even if
the cash pick-up service at all BDO branches is temporarily
suspended due to the prevailing COVID-19 crisis.
With the Cash Pick-Up Anywhere feature that BDO Unibank offers
through its Online Banking, both the senders and receivers have an
option to transfer and get the money, respectively, safe and sound
at any Cash Pick-up partners such as Palawan Pawnshop, RD Pawnshop,
Villarica Pawnshop, BDO Network Bank, Cebuana Lhuillier and M.
Lhuillier Kwarta. Padala.
Here are the steps: To send money
- Log on to BDO Online or Mobile Banking
- Select Send Money > Cash Pick Up at any BDO
Branch/Partner
- Choose one:
- Pick-up Cash Anywhere (Palawan Pawnshop, RD Pawnshop, Villarica
Pawnshop, BDO Network Bank)
- Pick-up Cash Cebuana
- Pick-up Cash MLKP (M. Lhuillier Kwarta Padala)
- Share the Reference Number with your receiver.
To pick up cash
- Go to a Cash Pick-up partner.
- Fill out the RECEIVE MONEY FORM with your complete
details:
- SenderÃ¢ÂÂs Name
- ReceiverÃ¢ÂÂs Name
- Reference Number
- Amount to claim
- Submit the accomplished form with 1 valid ID at the
counter.
- Sign and receive your copy of the computer-generated Receive
Money Form
BDO advises the senders to have a photo of their receiverÃ¢ÂÂs
ID, and copy their name exactly as written on the ID to avoid
mistakes and inconveniences. The receiver, on the other hand, must
present the complete Reference Number, and one valid ID upon pick
up of the cash, which is available within 2 to 4 working days.
Meanwhile, for BDO Mobile App users, after the transaction
confirmation, they can get the Reference Number under Ã¢ÂÂSend
MoneyÃ¢ÂÂ in the bottom menu > View Transaction Status > For
Cash Pick Up.
Clients can also visit BDOÃ¢ÂÂs official website www.bdo.com.ph, official BDO Facebook
page, and Youtube channel for a
step-by-step guide on how to use Cash Pick-up Anywhere and for a
list of Frequently Asked Questions.
The post
Send And Receive Money Via BDO Cash Pick-up Partners Nationwide
appeared first on Iconic
MNL.