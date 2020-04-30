Send Your Mom a Free Custom E-Card This Mother’s Day Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

If you never thought you’d be the type to scoop your mom something swanky from Louis Vuitton on a whim, well, you might have another think coming, guy. The French fashion house is launching its first fully customizable e-card in celebration of Mother’s Day, and if you’re scrambling to come up with a clever gift on the low this year, you could do far worse than any of the options available. Chances are your mom’s more than familiar with the luxury label, but if the brand’s standard offerings tend to be a bit out of your budget, a personalized e-card is the optimal way to capitalize on LV’s signature cachet without dropping a dime.

Cop your mom an e-card customized with an assortment of on-theme designs (and add your own personal message) and make up for your embarrassingly lackluster Mother’s Day effort last year when the holiday “really crept up on you” and you swore you’d totally “do it right the next time around.” This is the next time around! Get it together, man!

Let’s face it: She’s a saint, and you’d be completely lost without her. The least you can do is spring for a card that costs literally nothing to send (and then maybe get her a gift that actually requires a bit of a capital investment on your part, too). Head on over to the Louis Vuitton site now to send a card directly to your mom’s inbox and take the opportunity to properly celebrate the frontline worker of the crisis that is your life. Hey, it’s like she always told you: The best things in life really are free.