Sendit Launches Its Own Feed, Focused on Q&A Follow Ups

CULVER CITY, Calif., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Iconic Hearts, the company behind leading social media app Sendit, today announced the launch of its own friends feed called “Follow Up,” its first big bet to compete with the major social media platforms on user minutes. Follow Up is a fresh take on the typical friends feed, focusing not on visual content, but instead on the real-time thoughts and preferences that make up who we are.

In its 6th year of business, Sendit has become the next gen way to understand the people we care about through fun and interactive Q&As. By sharing simple prompts like, “Ask Me Anything,” millions of Sendit users each day are diving deep into the minds of their friends, unlocking insights into who they are and what they like.

Sendit’s new Follow Up feature is bold, yet intuitive. Users can now view their friends’ most recent answers within a 24-hour period, and simply tap on the most interesting ones to view the full answer and ask a follow up question. Follow Ups are meant to be a frictionless entrypoint into a meaningful chat that can last for hours. As Gen Alpha navigates their most formative years, Sendit is providing a new format to express their evolving thoughts, beliefs, and preferences.

“Our team sees ideas and personalities as fluid concepts that adapt as we move through life”, said Hunter Rice, founder and CEO of Iconic Hearts. “We’re working hard to build the next set of social networking products for the new generation to understand each other while celebrating change and growth.”

24-hour stories once challenged the static nature of visual profiles, and now Sendit is stepping into the arena with a fresh take on how we connect over ideas, rather than images. Sendit is challenging the superficiality of social media by enabling its community to get to know one another beyond the surface. Sendit’s Follow Up marks the latest milestone in the app’s product evolution as it continues to establish itself as the home for Gen Alpha to get to know the people around them.

Sendit is a product developed by Iconic Hearts, Inc., the leading Gen Alpha app developer behind prominent social apps including Noteit, Starmatch and Locksmith. Currently the app has over 1.4M reviews on the App Store with a 4.8 rating and over 5M downloads on Google Play , making it the top Gen Alpha social networking app. The company is based in Culver City, California, and was founded by Hunter Rice in 2019. The company’s mission is to become the primary destination where every social interaction for Gen Alpha can happen. For more information visit: https://iconichearts.com/

