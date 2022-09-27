Seneca launches a transformative approach to accessing student services

The Service Hub combines the latest technology with innovative practices for supporting students

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ – Seneca students now can access services and support on nine distinct channels, thanks to The Service Hub, a creative new service delivery model that is the first-of-its-kind in postsecondary education.

Seneca is providing students the critical information and support they need to be successful with the most advanced virtual student service system in Canada. This includes more self-service options and interactive sessions with student service experts to get them the help they need – online or in person.

“Throughout the pandemic, Seneca has been exploring how to make our services more virtual, more accessible and more convenient for students,” said Radha Krishnan, CIO and Vice-President, Customer Support. “The Service Hub meets students where they are, quickly, with accurate, easy-to-understand information.”

The Service Hub is available through the various channels where students look for help — web, intranet, Chatbot, email, text, video, social media, apps and in person at Seneca’s campuses. It includes helpful information on everything from registering and paying fees, to student services, athletics and recreation, libraries, tutoring, counselling, career planning and more.

“This new approach to service delivery combines Seneca’s guiding principles of equity, sustainability and being a more virtual institution,” said Renata D’Innocenzo, Vice-President, Strategy and Brand. “No matter the level of support needed – be it a general question or a complex issue – help is a click or conversation away.”

The Service Hub was developed in consultation with students, the employees who support them and industry experts. The goal was to establish an accessible, first-stop destination for student support and more self-service options. Each inquiry is assessed, with more complex issues assigned to specialists.

Seneca students and prospective students searching for the support Seneca has to offer can access The Service Hub portal, start a chat session on the Seneca website, email questions to [email protected] or visit a Service Hub location at one of Seneca’s campuses.

“With each inquiry received at The Service Hub, we learn something new, building our capacity to provide the right answers quickly and clearly,” said Mr. Krishnan. “Wherever you are in the world, whether you are a full-time, part-time, domestic or international student, you will get the help you need.”

