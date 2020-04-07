Seniors in Texas had a special guest for their virtual bingo game — Matthew McConaughey

They had a special bingo caller during their virtual game — award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey.

Through the use of video chat, McConaughey joined the residents of The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living, an independent and assisted living facility outside of Austin.

“We have an I-24,” the actor can be heard saying in the video.

McConaughey wasn’t the only one getting in on the fun; his family joined in to entertain the residents.