sensex today: Sensex jumps over 1,000 points; Nifty reclaims 9,850 – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Equity indices started on a positive note on Thursday with the benchmark BSE sensex rising over 1,000 points led by gains in auto, financial and IT stocks amid positive global cues.
The 30-share BSE index jumped 1032 points or 3.15 per cent to trade at 33,752, while the broader NSE Nifty surged 299 points or 3.13 per cent to 9,852.
Hero MotoCorp, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Maruti and Axis Bank were the top gainers in the senssex pack with their shares rising as much as 7.48 per cent.
On NSE, sub-indices Nifty Auto, Metal, Realty, Private Bank and IT gained as much as 5.27 per cent.
Investor sentiment was buoyed by news of a possible breakthrough in testing for a treatment of COVID-19.
Further, hopes that gradual lifting of global lockdowns would help start economic recovery also improved sentiments, they added.
Early results from US-listed Gilead’s trial for its drug remdesivir showed it helped speed recovery from the illness caused by the coronavirus, pushing Wall Street and Asian stock markets higher.
In the previous session, the BSE sensex ended 605.64 points or 1.89 per cent higher at 32,720.16 — an over six-week high. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 172.45 points, or 1.84 per cent, to close at 9,553.35.
Foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday, as they purchased equity shares worth Rs 722.08 crore, according to provisional exchange data.
Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 63 paise to 75.03 against the US dollar in early trade tracking positive opening of domestic equities and fresh foreign fund inflows.
Bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo were trading with significant gains, while those in Hong Kong and Seoul were closed for a holiday.
On Wall Street, key indices ended with massive gains in overnight trade.
International oil benchmark Brent crude futures rallied 9.57 per cent to $26.55 per barrel.
(With agency inputs)
