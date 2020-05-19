Sequel to Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Malang in the works | Bollywood Life

The makers of Malang are working on sequel as the movie trends in 11 countries on OTTAfter charting a successful run at the box office earlier this year, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu starrer, Mohit Suri’s Malang, released on OTT platform on 15th May and has been ranking at #1 spot in India on the platform owing to the exceptional response from the viewers. What’s more, the movie is also trending in Top 10 in 11 other countries across the world as of today viz-UAE, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Qatar, Pakistan and Bangladesh with more countries getting added to this list daily. Also Read – Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor wish parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor as the golden couple celebrates their 36th wedding anniversary

While Malang is setting new benchmarks on this OTT platform, its makers are already working on its sequel ‘Malang 2’. Producer, Ankur Garg says, “We are thankful to the audience who have shown such a phenomenal response to our film Malang after the theatres, now on OTT. While people are enjoying Malang on Netflix- Yes, we are coming up with Malang 2. Mohit and Luv are working on the sequel and more details will follow soon!” Also Read – Anil Kapoor recalls the beautiful moment when he proposed wifey Sunita Kapoor — watch video

Meanwhile, talking about how she’s keeping herself fit during lockdown, Disha Patani said, “Yes, I am working out from home. I do cardio in the morning, as I have a treadmill at home so making the most of it, followed by weight training in the evening. I have some weights at home which are manageable, to perform some form of weight training exercises.” Also Read – Vicky Kaushal opens up on his childhood birthday celebrations, and we all identify with it

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang was jointly produced by T-Series and Luv Films. The film starred Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu The official announcement of Malang 2 is expected any day now.

