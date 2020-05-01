Sergio Aguero says Premier League players are ‘scared’ about possible return to action





English top-flight clubs were meeting on Friday to discuss options around restarting, with UK media reporting the league is looking to resume on June 8.

The Premier League has consistently stated it does not have a specific date in mind and will continue to follow government advice, only allowing football to return when it is safe to do so.

“Obviously, the players are scared. Especially because they have kids, families, maybe they’re with their parents,” Aguero told Spanish TV station El Chiringuito. “I’m with my girlfriend here and I’m not going to have any contact with other people.

“I’m locked up at home and the only one I could spread it to is my girlfriend. What I’m saying, at the end of the day, is that the way it spreads is too weird and it’s very difficult.”

The Premier League has been suspended since March 13 and there are still 92 matches remaining. READ: Potential Premier League return divides fans at top and bottom READ: Diego Maradona hopes for another ‘hand of God’ to end the pandemic Some teams, including Arsenal and Tottenham, partially reopened their training grounds this week as certain players returned while continuing to follow social distancing guidelines. If the Premier League is to restart, all remaining matches are expected to be played behind closed doors, but it’s estimated that more than 300 people would be needed at each ground for games to go ahead. READ: 30 years of dreaming: Liverpool’s agonizing wait for English football’s biggest prize The UK remains in a state of lockdown and has become one of the countries worst affected by the coronavirus, with more than 172,000 confirmed cases and 26,771 deaths. “Of course, what they’re saying is that there are people who have it and show no symptoms, that’s what is being said, and maybe they can spread it to you,” Aguero added. “I could be home and have the virus, and perhaps I wouldn’t know. And If don’t feel anything, I suppose we’d be somewhat tense about it. You’d say: ‘Be careful.’ Because if there’s someone who’s not feeling well, we’d say: ‘Woah, what’s going on here?’ I hope they find a vaccine for this to be over.”





