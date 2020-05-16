Serie A clubs can resume group training from Monday, says Italian PM

The Italian Prime Minister has given football teams permission to continue training in groups from Monday, May 18, however it comes alongside news that two Parma players have tested positive for coronavirus.

Football Italia reports that PM Giuseppe Conte says: ‘from May 18, shops, salons, hairdressers, bars, restaurants, pubs, museums and football training will resume.’

Meanwhile, Serie A club Parma have announced two of their players tested positive for coronavirus on one swab, but negative on another, and have been isolated.

Italian Prime Minster Giuseppe Conte has given football clubs permission to resume training

With two players apparently contracting the virus, it will once again raise the question over whether play should resume so soon.

Conte says relaxed lockdown measures are ‘a risk, but a calculated one that we must accept, otherwise we’d have to remain in lockdown until a vaccine is developed and we cannot afford to do that.’

The two unnamed Parma players do not have any symptoms of coronavirus, but have been placed into isolation.

A Parma representative said: ‘Both of them were positive on the first test and negative on the second that was performed 24 hours later. The athletes, both in excellent condition and asymptomatic, have nonetheless been immediately isolated and the club will monitor them constantly.’

Players must come back negative on a double swab test in order to be able to train with their team-mates.

All members of the Parma squad and staff have done the double test, as well as blood tests.