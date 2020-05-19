Serie A return date to be decided on May 28, confirms Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora

Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora says that a decision will be made on Serie A‘s return on May 28.

It was announced last week that clubs in Italy are allowed to return to team training this week – but matches remain some way off following a government decree banning sporting events until June 15.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed off a motion on Sunday banning ‘any event and sporting competition of any order and discipline’ until June 14.

Speaking on Tuesday, Spadafora said: ‘On May 28 we’ll decide a safe date for Serie A to resume.

‘If the season returns, it has to be ended. All solutions are possible, including a play-off.’

There are hopes that a return to small group training can pave the way for Serie A’s resumption.

Group sessions were initially scheduled for May 18, but negotiations to alter the protocol set out by the government meant they were delayed until Tuesday.

‘The protocol has been approved for the resumption of training for football clubs,’ the minister added. It’s excellent news – group training can resume.’

Spadafora also spoke about his reluctancy to end the season prematurely like some other European countries have done.

‘Doing what France did and abandoning everything would have been easier,’ he said.

‘But I didn’t want to do that, just as I didn’t want to give specific dates without enough information. Now that we can, it’s right to do so.’