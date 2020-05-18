Serious bus crash on Midland Highway

news, local-news,

Two men have been airlifted to hospital after a crash between a bus and a car on the Midland Highway at Oatlands on Monday afternoon. Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection with High Street about 5pm. The male driver of the car was airlifted by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter with serious injuries, while his passenger was also airlifted, but was not in a life threatening condition. The driver of the bus and a child on board were not injured. IN OTHER NEWS: The Midland Highway was closed in both directions for several hours, but traffic started to flow slowly just before 8pm. Crash investigators remain on the scene.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/39DXPJ6bfYBT8JmDyHFbVdB/2efc0733-45d1-488d-85be-1b0e14a05cc6.JPG/r1_25_499_306_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg