Service Robotics Market to grow at a CAGR of 22.75% from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing adoption of robotics in diverse application fields to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The service robotics market is set to grow by USD 48,788.55 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 22.75% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increasing adoption of robotics in diverse application fields is a key factor driving market growth. Robots are used in a variety of industries, including automotive, healthcare, agriculture, food and beverage, and robotic surgery. Robots are commonly used in production lines to help with tasks including automobile assembly, welding, and painting. Robots also improve the quality and precision of many operations while enhancing overall manufacturing efficiency. Furthermore, agricultural farmers are rapidly adopting GPS-guided tractors and harvesters since it helps them to manage their farms more efficiently, with energy, saving them time, and labor costs.

The report on the service robotics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.

The service robotics market covers the following areas:

Service Robotics Market 2023-2027 – Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Strategic collaborations, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are the major trends shaping the market.

To get a competitive edge over other market competitors, service robot manufacturers are making efforts to strengthen their relationships with distributors and robot system integrators through partnerships and collaborations.

The focus is on providing integrators with tools, such as certain software, along with information and support.

This can help them to help them serve customers in a better manner.

For example, ABB supports its channel partners by providing them with training in the form of e-learning and webinars, backup support, sales, and technical support.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high costs associated with robotic systems may restrict the market growth.

The cost of robots is expected to rise further due to the launch of several new and advanced models of service robotics.

As a result, middle-class consumers, especially in India , countries from Africa , and other developing countries are expected to limit the adoption of these robots.

, countries from , and other developing countries are expected to limit the adoption of these robots. The regulatory standards in the US and Europe are very strict, which is a major challenge for the vendors.

are very strict, which is a major challenge for the vendors. In addition, these regulations will also affect the international vendors who offer their products outside their region.

Hence, the increasingly high cost is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Service Robotics Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The service robotics market is segmented by application (professional robots and personal robots) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the professional robots segment will be significant during the forecast period. A semi- or completely autonomous robot that is meant to carry out commercial duties, excluding manufacturing processes, is referred to as a professional service robot. Furthermore, the advancement in machine learning, artificial intelligence, adaptive computing, and vision systems are also driving the market. The use of robots for business purposes is growing as the Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) ownership model emerges. The demand for professional service robots is expected to increase during the forecast period due to advancements in 5G telecom services and AI processors.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

What’s New? –

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial – Buy the report!

Companies Mentioned

AB Electrolux

AMP Robotics Corp.

Blue Ocean Robotics

Cyberdyne Inc.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Diligent Robotics Inc.

Exyn Technologies

Guangzhou XAG Co. Ltd.

Harvest CROO Robotics LLC

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Irobot Corp.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

SoftBank Group Corp.

Starship Technologies Inc.

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Tetra Laval S.A.

YUJIN ROBOT Co. Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Vendor Offering

AB Electrolux – The company offers service robotics such as robotic vacuum cleaners.

The company offers service robotics such as robotic vacuum cleaners. Cyberdyne Inc. – The company offers service robotics such as next-gen cleaning robots.

The company offers service robotics such as next-gen cleaning robots. Diligent Robotics Inc. – The company offers service robotics such as Moxi for hospital assistance.

Service Robotics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 48,788.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 20.48 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, AMP Robotics Corp., Blue Ocean Robotics, Cyberdyne Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Diligent Robotics Inc., Exyn Technologies, Guangzhou XAG Co. Ltd., Harvest CROO Robotics LLC, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Irobot Corp., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., SoftBank Group Corp., Starship Technologies Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Tetra Laval S.A., YUJIN ROBOT Co. Ltd., and Northrop Grumman Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

