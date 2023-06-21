SetSail Launches AI-Powered Solution to Show Revenue Leaders "What Good Looks Like" For Their Sales Teams

SetSail Discover analyzes activity data to find the specific rep behaviors that leaders should track and reinforce to drive more revenue.

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — SetSail, the sales data platform that helps revenue teams do what wins, today launched SetSail Discover to help leaders know which specific behaviors set their top-performing reps apart and drive more revenue.

SetSail Discover uses industry-leading data capture to centralize sales activity data from across go-to-market teams and tools. SetSail then analyzes that data to identify the specific behaviors that have the biggest impact on revenue in the client’s unique sales process.

The analysis provides insights that would have otherwise gone untapped. For instance:

A SetSail customer found that their top-performing SDRs send emails with videos 56% more often than everyone else.

Another analysis found that their top reps actually send fewer emails, but get more responses and meetings completed.

Yet another uncovered a specific persona that top AEs engaged with far more than the rest of the team.

“Revenue leaders need to replicate the results of their top performers, but they rarely know which behaviors actually drive success for them,” said Danny Pan, Head of Data Science at SetSail. “They’re often relying on assumptions and ‘best practices’ based on what they’ve always done. SetSail Discover offers a new way of doing things: identify the specific activities and milestones that actually generate wins in their own sales process.”

SetSail Discover uses a proprietary, AI-powered “signals engine” to analyze historical sales data through a 12-month lookback. Clients receive a custom report of what “good” looks like for them, including details on the winning behaviors, metrics, and milestones correlated with the customer’s success criteria.

SetSail Discover goes beyond one-size-fits-all approaches to spot linkages between sales results and specific winning behaviors. It organizes these behaviors into ‘themes’, like multi-threading or partner selling. Plus, it spots key activity types, like meetings with certain personas or emails about particular topics, such as pricing.

SetSail can then recommend which metrics and milestones sales leadership should monitor in SetSail’s Targets dashboard, where they can see their reps’ leading indicators of success. Alternatively, SetSail can write those metrics back to Salesforce where sales leaders can track and report on their most important metrics.

SetSail Discover is available now to any Salesforce user. Apply to receive a Discover analysis here.

About SetSail

SetSail helps revenue teams do what wins. Leaders can see every rep activity, know what’s effective, and drive behaviors that accelerate growth. With major enterprise customers like LinkedIn, Spotify, and ADP, SetSail enables large and fast-growing revenue organizations to improve rep performance.

SetSail was recently named one of G2’s Top 50 sales products of 2023. SetSail is also consistently recognized in G2’s Vendor Reports with 6 straight “Easiest To Do Business With” badges.

Learn more here.

Media Contact

Michaela Mendes, SetSail, 1 774-281-6322, mmendes@setsail.co

SOURCE SetSail

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

