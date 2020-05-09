Seven | 1995 | David Fincher | IMDB 8.6

Detective William Somerset, a homicide specialist who is just a week away from retirement. He teams up with a newly joined, young and smart guy David Mills. Somerset’s last and David’s first case is an extremely brutal killer, he chooses victims representing the seven deadly sins. Somerset initially refuses to take the case when he understands the killer won’t stop with just one or two killings, he turns out to be right but something within him cannot let this case go.

There are many movies inspired from Seven. It’s one of the best crime thriller!

