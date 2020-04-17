Seven people catch coronavirus at Bali wedding

Seven people caught coronavirus after a couple ignored travel warnings to go ahead with their dream Bali wedding.

Matt and Jess Muir tied the knot at the Villa Shalimar in Canggu on March 20 before returning to their home in Newcastle.

‘It was the greatest wedding ever and it was a shame that the virus was bad,’ one guest who became infected told Daily Mail Australia.

Only about 30 of the 120 invited guests made the trip as they all had to spend 14 days in self-isolation on their return to Australia.

Ms Muir thanked attendees for their ‘sacrifice’ when she posted photos from the ceremony and reception to Instagram.

‘Thinking about how appreciative and thankful we are of the sacrifice each one of them made to celebrate our special day! It meant the absolute world to us!’ she wrote.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on March 13 warned Australians not to go overseas before raising the alert level to ‘do not travel’ for the whole world five days later.

One of the guests who contracted the deadly disease said everyone had recovered and no one needed hospital treatment.

‘We all came home, we didn’t even know we had it, there were no symptoms. Then one person got tested and was positive so we all got tested,’ they told Daily Mail Australia.

‘It wasn’t even that bad, I’ve woken up with worse hangovers.’

The bridal party with the couple in the middle after the ceremony in the villa’s garden

The married couple drink cocktails in the hotel pool the morning after their wedding

A Mexican-themed ‘recovery party’ in the Villa Shalimar’s pool followed Friday’s wedding reception with plenty of tequila to wash away the hangovers

Friends and family who made the trip appeared to think the quarantine afterwards was a fair trade for a wild weekend.

‘Such a pleasure being able to watch these two get married! Worth every minute of the next 14 days in isolation,’ one wrote.

Others joked in since-deleted comments saying ‘see you in a year, have fun on Christmas Island’.

One friend wrote ‘no virus here’ as he boarded a plane from Sydney Airport with the couple, a comment that would later become deeply ironic.

Photos from the four days of festivities showed the couple exchanging vows in the villa’s garden in front of a small number of guests.

Mr Muir enjoys a Corona beer at Sydney Airport as the couple prepare to fly to Bali for the wedding

Timeline to infection March 11: Coronavirus epidemic is declared a pandemic March 13: Prime Minister Scott Morrison tells Australians not to travel anywhere overseas March 18: ‘Do not travel’ warning issued for the entire world March 18: Festivities in Bali begin for Mr and Mrs Muir’s wedding March 20: Couple marry March 22: Guests begin returning to Australia, seven carrying virus March 27: NSW Health announces seven confirmed cases from wedding

Guests were also seen partying in the hotel’s pool and being flung over a cliff on a swing by a Balinese worker wearing a face mask.

Celebrations began with a 12-hour party at the famous Finns Beach Club in Canggu on the Wednesday, followed by sunset drinks at La Brisa beach the next day.

A Mexican-themed ‘recovery party’ in the Villa Shalimar’s pool followed Friday’s wedding reception with plenty of tequila to wash away the hangovers.

But reality set in fast after everyone flew back home to Australia with NSW Health reporting the outbreak a week after the ceremony.

Just five days after the wedding, Mr Morrison banned Australian citizens from overseas travel after thousands ignored advice not to go on holiday.

Matt and Jess Muir could not be reached for comment.