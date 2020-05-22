Severe Hail Causes Widespread Damage in West Texas

Intense hail caused damage across San Angelo, Texas, on Thursday evening, May 21, local media reported. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that the city of San Angelo was in the path of large hail and warned of the potential for flooding on Thursday night. The city received 0.7 inches of rain overnight, the NWS said. Hail in a range of sizes was reported across the area, some as large as grapefruits, local weather reported Residents reported dented cars and broken windows,, according to local reports. The NWS said to expect storms again on Friday night. Credit: Daniel Brenek via Storyful
