Jimmys Post

Severe Hail Causes Widespread Damage in West Texas

Severe Hail Causes Widespread Damage in West Texas

Intense hail caused damage across San Angelo, Texas, on Thursday evening, May 21, local media reported. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that the city of San Angelo was in the path of large hail and warned of the potential for flooding on Thursday night. The city received 0.7 inches of rain overnight, the NWS said. Hail in a range of sizes was reported across the area, some as large as grapefruits, local weather reported Residents reported dented cars and broken windows,, according to local reports. The NWS said to expect storms again on Friday night. Credit: Daniel Brenek via Storyful

Source link

admin

Related News

NRL star Dylan Walker’s sister Jade accused of brutal drunken attack

NRL star Dylan Walker’s sister Jade accused of brutal drunken attack

The sister of NRL star Dylan Walker has admitted brutally attacking a bouncer during a drunken night out. Jade Walker had been refused re-entry to

Qld bid to host 2032 Olympics placed on hold to deal with COVID-19

Qld bid to host 2032 Olympics placed on hold to deal with COVID-19

Queensland has placed its bid to host the 2032 Olympics on hold to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The government estimates the games could inject

Disturbing history of Western Australian psychopath who killed wife, daughter and four grandchildren

Disturbing history of Western Australian psychopath who killed wife, daughter and four grandchildren

Violence, mental illness and despair: The disturbing family history of a psychopath who killed his wife, daughter and grandchildren in one of Australia’s worst massacres

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *