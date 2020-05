Severe thunderstorms brought large hail and damaging winds to parts of Texas on May 13, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. The NWS warned of 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail in west Texas. In this video, hail can be seen raining down in Lubbock, Texas, on May 13, with strong winds pushing the hail in different directions. Credit: Cory Carlock via Storyful

