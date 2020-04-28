Sexting, Consent and the ‘Quaranteen’

What Is Consent?

Consent is an agreement. It gives people agency and autonomy, or the capacity to choose what someone has the right, ability and power to do or decide. Sexual consent cannot be given if someone is incapacitated by substances, or coerced with persuasive language or an unbalanced social power dynamic, or in some states if an individual is under the age of 18. Asking for and giving consent is a means of educating others on how to treat us and listening for how others want to be treated.