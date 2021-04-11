fbpx
Latest News
SF Giants add an infielder in trade with Yankees, place Jaylin Davis on 60-day injured list
April 11, 2021

SF Giants add an infielder in trade with Yankees, place Jaylin Davis on 60-day injured list

As spring training began to wind down in Scottsdale, Farhan Zaidi said one of his top priorities heading into the regular season was acquiring an additional shortstop to provide depth behind Brandon Crawford.

It took a little longer than expected, but Zaidi finally got his man as the Giants announced Saturday they added infielder Thairo Estrada in a trade with the New York Yankees.

Estrada, who was designated for assignment when the Yankees traded for Rougned Odor, was optioned to the Giants’ Sacramento alternate site and will likely spend the month of April playing exhibition games against players at the Oakland A’s alternate site.

To clear a roster spot for Estrada, the Giants recalled outfielder Jaylin Davis and transferred him to the 60-day injured list with left knee patella tendinitis. Davis dealt with the knee injury during spring training and was left off the team’s alternate site roster so he could continue rehabbing in Arizona.

With Davis injured, the Giants added more outfield depth last week by acquiring former A’s outfielder Skye Bolt on a waiver claim.

Source link

Jimmys Post
0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Newsletter

Subscribe Now