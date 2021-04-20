fbpx
SF Giants plan to significantly expand Oracle Park capacity for May home games
April 20, 2021

With the Dodgers and Padres set to make trips to Oracle Park in May, the Giants are hoping to receive a huge boost from the home crowd for highly anticipated divisional matchups.

As a greater percentage of the population receives COVID-19 vaccines, the Giants have plans to expand Oracle Park capacity to 50% for their home games in May. A city of San Francisco health order permitted the franchise to host up to 8,900 fans at its first homestand of the season, but the team has already received approval for capacity to increase to nearly 10,000 for the club’s upcoming seven-game homestand featuring series against the Marlins and Rockies.

The Giants are able to sell about 1,000 additional tickets for upcoming series due to new “vaccinated-only” sections that will make their debut beginning Thursday, April 22 when the team hosts the Marlins. The Giants will not require social distancing in the vaccinated-only sections, which will be spread in various locations around the ballpark according to team spokesperson Staci Slaughter.

