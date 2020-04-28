Shabana Azmi Helps Over 10 Lakh People With Ration and Sanitation Products

Actor Shabana Azmi has stood strong in providing relief measures to the people in need during the period of lockdown called to contain the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

The actor shared via a tweet that she has collaborated with an NGO called Action Aid India to help more than 10 lakh people across 172 districts in 21 states and one Union Territory of India with dry rations, cooked food and sanitation material.

She revealed that she was “both proud [and] thankful” with regards to the initiative. Shabana also thanked every contributor with the tweet.

Am both proud n thankful dat @ActionAidIndia n partners hve been able 2 reach more than 10 lakh individuals, across 172 districts in 21 states n 1union territory.We hve provided dry rations cooked meals n sanitation products as relief measures.Thank you to all our contributors 🙏 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 27, 2020

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna also tweeted to extend gratitude to the legendary actor. Over 200 quintal of dry ration was distributed to several orphanages and old age homes across 50 cities in the country, his tweet said.

5 mins ago, we reached 50 cities all over India distributing over 200 Quintals Dry Rations. Huge round of applause for @NDRFHQ Officers for working 24/7 on this mission to feed Old-Age Homes and Orphanages. And biggest thank to Ma and @AzmiShabana for checking on me 24/7.❤️ pic.twitter.com/BgkypYLnRi — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) April 27, 2020

Shabana retweeted the post, writing, “I hope you are less stressed now [with a hibiscus flower flower]”.

I hope you are less stressed now 🌺 https://t.co/SSX5Dr9K4R — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 27, 2020

Vikas Khanna has been one of the many celebrity figures who have been working wholeheartedly during this health crisis. Apart from associating with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to deliver the necessities across corners of India, the New York City-based chef also donated 1,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to Lata Mangeshkar’s family hospital Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

The veteran singer tweeted the news and extended their gratitude.

Namaskaar,Michelin Star Chef Shri @TheVikasKhanna ji ne hamare Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital ko 1000 PPE KITS donate kiye hai. Hum sab Mangeshkar aur hamara Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital pariwar unke aabhari hain. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 27, 2020

