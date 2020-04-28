Shabana Azmi helps procure ration, cooked meals and sanitation products for 10 lakh people: ‘I am both proud, thankful’

Actor Shabana Azmi has helped around 10 lakh people, across 172 districts, and played a crucial role in procuring ration, cooked meals and sanitation products for them as migrant workers and daily wage labourers struggle to make a living in the lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak.

The actor revealed this on Twitter and wrote, “Am both proud n thankful dat @ActionAidIndia n partners hve been able 2 reach more than 10 lakh individuals, across 172 districts in 21 states n 1union territory.We hve provided dry rations cooked meals n sanitation products as relief measures.Thank you to all our contributors .”

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna had also revealed through a tweet that Shabana Azmi has been a major help in providing rations to old age homes and orphanages. He wrote, “5 mins ago, we reached 50 cities all over India distributing over 200 Quintals Dry Rations. Huge round of applause for @NDRFHQ Officers for working 24/7 on this mission to feed Old-Age Homes and Orphanages. And biggest thank to Ma and @AzmiShabana for checking on me 24/7.” Shabana responded humbly and wrote, “I hope you are less stressed now Hibiscus.”

Shabana recently tweeted a video, urging fans to support the elderly amid the lockdown in wake of Covid-19 pandemic. In her video, Shabana said, “During this lockdown, I have noticed that the young have become more caring and responsible towards their elders. Some are picking up groceries from them and some are helping them cope with technology. It’s almost as if the roles have reversed, which is good because COVID-19 affects the seniors the most. So, look around you for elders because they are vulnerable, message them, and check on them regularly, and ask what kind of help they need, and share with us how you help them. Be there for them, without being around them. Pledge your support to the elderly, Is baar badon ke liye Jaago re.”

