Shad Gaspard: 5 Things To Know About Former WWE Star Who Went Missing After Venice Beach Swim

Officials are searching for former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard, who went missing after going swimming at Venice Beach on Sunday, May 17, according to TMZ Sports. Gaspard and his wife, along with their 10-year-old son were enjoying a day at the beach when the athlete and his son were reportedly caught in a riptide in the ocean. Lifeguards were reportedly able to save the child, however, Gaspard remains missing, TMZ reports. Learn more about Shad with these five quick facts, below:

1. Shad Gaspard was last seen in a pair of dark swim shorts at Marina Del Rey Beach. — His wife, Siliana Gaspard shared a missing person flyer to her Instagram Stories that stated Shad’s height (6’7″) and weight (265 lbs) on Sunday. Siliana, who also posted the fly on her husband’s Instagram Story, is urging anyone who has seen him to call 911 or DM the family.

2. He is a professional wrestler, writer and actor from California. — Born in Brooklyn, New York on January 13, 1981, Shad is best known for his time with WWE and garnered the ring name, “Da Beast.” He made his professional wrestling debut in 2002 and was called up to the WWE as part of the Cryme Tyme tag team alongside JTG. In 2010, Shad was released by the WWE.

3. Shad began acting after his release from the WWE. — He has worked in both film and television, and he’s done stunts on movies such as, Black Panther. His other film and television roles include: Think Like a Man Too (2014), Get Hard (2015), The Game (BET 2012), and From Dusk till Dawn: The Series (2014). He is also the co-creator of the graphic novel, Assassin & Son.

4. He is a son, brother, husband and father. — His wife, Siliana is a fitness model and athlete. They welcomed their first child together, a boy, in 2010. The family, who celebrated their son’s 10th birthday on April 22, currently resides in California. Shad has shared posts about his sister and mother on Instagram.

(Photo credit: Shad Gaspard/Instagram)

5. Shad is also a boxer, kick boxer, and Muay Thai fighter. — The latter is according to his Instagram bio. In other videos and photos posted to his account, Shad can be seen passing down his pro fighting knowledge to his son. Other posts include positive affirmations and fitness content.