Shad Gaspard’s threw son to lifeguard as sea swept him away

WWE star Shad Gaspard threw his 10-year-old son Aryeh to a lifeguard to be rescued after the two were swept out to sea in a rip current at Venice Beach on Sunday, an eyewitness exclusively told DailyMail.com.

They added: ‘His main concern was the safety of his son. He did everything he could to protect his boy.’

Aryeh was about ’25-35 yards out when the lifeguard rescued him,’ Kenichi Haskett, Section Chief with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Services told DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview.

But the time the lifeguard went back out to rescue Shad, the rip current had pulled him out an additional 50-65 yards, making him almost 100 yards off shore.

‘This all happened in just a moment’s notice,’ Haskett said.

Early Wednesday morning, the 39-year-old’s body washed up on the shore – three days after the wrestler went for a relaxed beach day with his wife Siliana and son.

His widow, 35, took to Instagram on Thursday, describing Shad as a ‘real life superhero’ and ‘a bright force of nature, who brought joy to many’.

Haskett explained a rip current can come within seconds, and the most important thing to do is to remain calm. ‘

He advised: ‘Float on your back, go with the current, go out to sea, conserve your energy and when you are out there wave for help or if there is a surfer nearby, let the surfer know that you need help and then the lifeguard will come out and get you.’

The official said if you are caught in a rip current with a child, make sure they remain calm, saying: ‘Whatever you can do to calm your family member, your spouse, child, just encourage them to relax, float, ‘stay with me’, whatever you can do in a very tumultuous, scary situation.’

He added: ‘You can dog paddle, but it’s easier to stay afloat on your back and rest in the water with your head laid back. Don’t fight the current or swim against it. It’s like being on a treadmill, you won’t get anywhere and you will tire easily.’

Shad’s widow Siliana – who had been married to Shad since 2009 – shared a photo of her late husband to Instagram on Thursday accompanied by her heartbreaking tribute.

‘Aryeh, myself and the Gaspard and Chittick families would like to take this time to thank everyone for their prayers and support, as we mourn the terrible loss of our beloved Shad,’ she wrote.

She continued: ‘Shad was our whole world and we were his. There are not enough words to describe what he means to all of us. He was our heart, our soul, our protector, our warrior.

‘He was a bright force of nature, who brought joy to many through his joyous and gracious nature.

‘The outpouring of love from Shad’s friends, colleagues and fans has meant more to us than you can even imagine.’

She also made sure to thank ‘the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments’ who spent days searching for Shad before his body washed up on the shore.

Siliana signed off her heartbreaking post by speaking directly to her late beau.

‘I love you more, my love,’ she wrote.

The couple frequently shared loving photos to social media together, and doted only their only son, Aryeh, who was born in 2010.

Siliana was seen with other devastated family members at Venice Beach on Wednesday, hours after Shad’s body washed up on the shore.

The boy’s mother Siliana remained on the beach Sunday evening and was seen staring out into the ocean while the coast guard conducted a search

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office said Gaspard was found on the surfline at 2600 Ocean Walk – one mile north from where he was believed to have drowned on Sunday.

His body was identified and transported to the LA County Coroner’s office, Kenichi Haskett, Section Chief with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Services said.

Haskett revealed Gaspard had been pulled out about 75 to 100 yards off shore in just a moment’s notice.

On Tuesday, as Shad remained missing, Siliana issued a statement on Instagram on Tuesday thanking authorities for their efforts, while holding on to hope for her husband’s safe return.

‘We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad,’ the statement said.

‘Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad.’

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in from wrestling stars including Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Titus O’Neill and Triple H, after news broke of the discovery.

‘My prayers and hope for Shad Gaspard’s wife, son and family during this unthinkable time. Man, this is a tough one. A really tough one. Great guy,’ The Rock tweeted.

DailyMail.com was there as multiple lifeguards were on the scene on Sunday, along with divers, rescue boats, paramedics on standby, the coast guard flying back and forth and helicopters hovering over the crowded beach for nearly three hours.

‘I saw the young boy who was inconsolable and his mother who had her arms wrapped around him,’ said one onlooker. ‘The whole thing was just heartbreaking, absolutely heartbreaking to see this mother and child in complete despair.’

Gaspard was best known as a member of the wrestling team Cryme Tyme with fellow WWE star JTG.

Since leaving the wrestling world in 2010, Gaspard pursued an acting career starring in several movies including Think Like A Man Too and the 2015 Kevin Hart comedy, Get Hard.