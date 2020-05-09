Shah Rukh Khan asks fans to submit scary films, says he will make one as well: ‘Ghosts are welcome to send their entries too’

Shah Rukh Khan has found a new way to promote his upcoming production, Betaal. To get fans excited for the horror show, Shah Rukh has asked everyone to make short horror films inside their homes and send them over to him.

“Who doesn’t enjoy a good horror film or series? I know that I do! Since we all have a bit of time on our hands and have binged a lot of shows and films, how about we channel the inner filmmaking ghost in us to make a scary indoor film with an element of horror in it,” Shah Rukh wrote in his note.

Since we’ve all got a bit of time on our hands in quarantine, thought I can get us all to work a bit… in a fun, creative and… spooky way! #SpookSRK

Read on for more details. pic.twitter.com/MNh8Osq3ND — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 9, 2020

“Any camera that you can shoot with. – A prop readily available at home that can be used spookily – And you. (You can choose to make it with multiple people as well, as long as the rules of social distancing are followed),” he added. “The selected three will be getting on a video call with me and these four awesome people!”

Shah Rukh added that he will make a film as well. “I will be sending in my film as well… (P.S. – Ghosts are welcome to send their entries too),” he said.

Betaal is set for a May 24 release on Netflix. Patrick Graham has co-directed it with Nikhil Mahajan. The show is co-written by Suhani Kanwar. Netflix on Friday released the trailer of the series, which delves into themes of an age-old cure, haunted tunnel, army of undead and how “evil is eternal”.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez shares video of life in lockdown at Salman Khan’s farmhouse, watch her wash a horse, climb a tree

Set in a remote village, the show narrates the story of a team on a mission to help the villagers and fight the horrific enemy. It started when they stumble upon the curse of Betaal mountain, which unleashes an army of zombies on them as well as the villagers.

Starring Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi, Jatin Goswami, Manjiri Pupala, and Syna Anand, the series will explore age-old secrets and ideologies. Horror studio Blumhouse Television and SK Global Entertainment have executive produced the show.

Follow @htshowbiz for more