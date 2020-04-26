Shah Rukh Khan confesses to having cheated on Gauri Khan on their honeymoon; says, ‘It was all a lie, but somehow I convinced her’ | Bollywood Life

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrity couples of all time. The way SRK pursued Gauri, how she stood by her man when he had zilch, how their love story has endured the test of time and how their marriage has been rock steady for almost three decades makes them a couple for all younger couples to aspire to. However, you’d be surprised to know that right in the beginning of their marriage, on their honeymoon no less, Shah Rukh had cheated on Gauri. Also Read – Guess The Price: Here’s how much Anushka Sharma spent on a bag to complete her airport look

A few months ago, the duo was felicitate with the Most Stylish Couple award at the HT Most Stylish Awards held in Mumbai, when some candid throwback pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were shared by host Vicky Kaushal as the pair ascended on stage to be honoured. The moment their honeymoon click popped on the big screen though, SRK had a very interesting anecdote to share, which included a confession straight from his heart. Also Read – Shah Rukh Khan had once warned Aamir Khan to not work with Kajol by saying, ‘She is very bad, unfocused’

“This is my favourite picture…When I got married, I was very poor while Gauri was middle class, well to do. So like how usually everyone does, I had promised her that after we get married, I’ll take her to Paris and show her the Eiffel Tower. But obviously, it was all a lie because neither I had the money nor I had the air tickets but somehow I convinced her. Finally, we were heading to Darjeeling to shoot a song for Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. And I felt that considering even Gauri hasn’t travelled abroad she wouldn’t know much, so main usko Paris bolke Darjeeling le gaya (I took her to Darjeeling after telling her that I’d take her to Paris). Yeh humara honeymoon hai (this is our honeymoon)….20 days after our wedding.” Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan’s quarantine facility, Rajinikanth fan kills Vijay fan

Well, the couple stuck by each other and now see how they’re enjoying life — another valuable lesson for everyone in a relationship these days.

