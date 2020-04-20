Shah Rukh Khan drops a BIG hint about his next with Rajkumar Hirani; says, ‘Raju apna sa lagta hai’ — read tweet | Bollywood Life

And he has finally dropped the bomb! Shah Rukh Khan has given a big hint about his next project after Zero. The actor had kept his fans wait for long, but the wait now seems to be worth it. In his latest, #AskSRK chat with fans, the superstar indirectly hinted at his next potential project with Rajkumar Hirani, who has made films like 3 Idiots, Munnabhai MBBS, Sanju and many more. There was a strong buzz about his collaboration with Rajkumar and it seems, the actor decided to play around with the same. So, here’s what happened- A fan happened to ask Shah Rukh Khan about the Hollywood director he would like to work with. The actor was asked to make a choice between Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan. However, he chose none. Also Read – Shak Rukh Khan denies calling himself a superstar, says he’s ‘unfortunately’ a king

The actor replied to his fan in his iconic way, thereby dropping a big hint about his project with Rajkumar Hirani. Replying to his fan, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Wow both are awesome and I have met them…but Raju apna sa lagta hai…nahi?” Also Read – One World Together at Home special: Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra share extremely powerful messages on coronavirus — watch video

Later, a fan went on to ask Shah Rukh Khan about the announcement of his next project. “When will u announce ur next …Tired of rumours…and Analyzing ur next by looking at ur looks in video n guessing the film u r doing #asksrk,” his fan wrote. Responding to the same, Shah tweeted, “Don’t tire yourself. It’s obvious I will do some films…it’s obvious they will be made..and it’s obvious you all will know.” Also Read – Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parth Samthaan shares throwback videos of his and Erica’s dance rehearsals, and they are super amazing

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Rajkumar Hirani will release in 2021. “The talks about his project began earlier this year. Shah Rukh Khan has okayed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s next. This seems to be a huge project and sets will be mounted by April or May 2020. Following this, the makers are looking for a 2021 release for the film. As of now, the cast and subject of the film is kept under wraps,” a source close to the development had informed Bollywood Hungama.

As of now, we are happy with the fact SRK finally acknowledged his next with the Sanju director.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.