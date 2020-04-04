Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan Offers Their Office To BMC To Extend Quarantine Facilities

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan (Source: Instagram | @iamsrk)

While people around India speculated as to why there were no announcement from Shah Rukh Khan as to whether he’s helping the cause of trying to fight the coronavirus, the superstar was busy making plans for the same.

He recently announced several initiatives towards relief with his group of companies, Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX to support the efforts of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and the Government in its COVID-19 fight. What’s more? Recently, the actor has gone a step ahead and offered his four-story personal office to help BMC in order to expand their quarantine capacity, equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and elder.

BMC took to their Twitter handle to express their gratitude to the actor:

#StrongerTogether We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!#AnythingForMumbai#NaToCorona https://t.co/4p9el14CvF — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 4, 2020

With his recent announcement of incredible initiatives, Shah Rukh has extended his support with his group of companies and is being lauded for his generosity, helping the society at the time it needs the most. From Government funds to 50,000 PPE kits, food requirements of 5500 Mumbai families, 2000 cooked meals to hospitals, 3 lakh meal kits for 10,000 people, grocery for 2500 daily wage workers in Delhi and 100 acid attack survivors, his range of initiatives aim to spread across the many segments of the society.

In an effort to ensure that the basic necessities reach many who are being deprived of it in these trying times, the funds allocated will be distributed amongst the partners. The aim is to not only to provide relief during the pandemic but also help raise awareness about COVID-19 and encourage more people to come forward and help.

It’s heartening to see many celebrities step up and help our government overcome this global crisis.