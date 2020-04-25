Shah Rukh Khan had once warned Aamir Khan to not work with Kajol by saying, ‘She is very bad, unfocused’ | Bollywood Life

That Shah Ruh Khan and Kajol are not only one of the most iconic onscreen pairs in Indian cinematic history — if not the most iconic — but also share a fantastic relationship with each other off screen is no secret. Both their chemistry on screen and camaraderie off it has become a part of cinematic folklore. However, did you know that long before they became thick as thieves and the SRK-Kajol jodi of Bollywood, the legendary actors did not like each other. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan’s quarantine facility, Rajinikanth fan kills Vijay fan

Well, this shocking revelation has come straight form the horses’ mouth, when both Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol recently admitted in an interview with Indian Express to not having a good first impression of each other when they had met on the sets of Baazigar, so much so that King Khan had even warned Aamir Khan to not work with Kajol. Also Read – This is how Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s office space looks like as a quarantine facility — watch video

“When I was working with her in Baazigar, Aamir (Khan) asked me about her as he wanted to work with her. I left him a message saying, ‘She is very bad, no focus, you will not be able to work with her’. And then I saw the rushes in the evening. I kept calling Aamir to clarify. I told him, ‘I don’t know what it is but she is magical on the screen’,” Shah Rukh said. Also Read – When Shah Rukh Khan almost jumped out of his balcony in joy, but Suhana saved the day

On her part, Kajol revealed, “I remember Shah Rukh and other actors had a huge hangover when they came on the sets and I was jabbering away in Marathi to his make-up guy. They were like ‘what is that voice. It is going to split open our heads’. He was very grumpy but I kept chatting and finally he said, ‘Will you please shut up… chup ho jao’. I think that’s how we became friends.” Shah Rukh retorted, “Even now, I have to tell her to ‘shut up.’”

Well, both Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have proven to us how important it is to dismiss that age-old adage that ‘first impressions are the last impressions.

Predict the Winner at BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 and WIN exciting prizes

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.