Shah Rukh Khan has witty take on Salman Khan’s Pyaar Karona video: ‘Bhai kamaal ka single aur singer hai’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan had a witty reply to a fan’s question about whether or not he’d seen Salman Khan’s new music video, during a Twitter question-and-answer session on Monday. One Twitter user asked Shah Rukh if he’d had the chance to check out Salman’s new song, Pyaar Karona.

Shah Rukh replied, “Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai… (Bhai is a great single and singer)” Salman’s song, released on Monday, features the actor singing the lines “Pyaar Karona, aitihaat karona, khayal rakhona, madad karona.”

Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai… https://t.co/iIvEaY1srk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

The song has been written by Salman and Hussain Dalal. It has been composed by Sajid-Wajid. Salman recorded the song on his phone while staying at his Panvel farmhouse and it was later produced in Mumbai. Talking about the song, Salman had told The Times of India in an interview, “I had this tune in my mind for a song. The word karona fitted in really well. So, we decided to jam on it, and in about five minutes we had our lyrics in place…The lyrics express exactly what I want to tell the world — pyaar karona, madad karona, sabr rakho na.”

Shah Rukh also fielded several other questions during his session. One person asked the actor how much he’d contributed towards the various coronavirus relief funds. Shah Rukh wrote back, “Really…khajanchi hai kya??!! (are you a cashier?)”

The actor ended the session by reminding everyone about the safety protocols that should be followed during the lockdown. He wrote, “Thank you all for #AskSrk Need to get back to doing nothing. Please stay at home. Physical distancing. Hygiene. And respect all who r doing amazing work on ground. Just Love a lot more and do nothing…because ‘Jo kuch nahi karte woh kamaal karte hain..”

