Shah Rukh Khan offers his office to BMC quarantine facility for treating coronavirus patients

In yet another gesture of help in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan have offered their personal office to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to help expand the quarantine facility for the afflicted. The four-storeyed building, located in Khar West suburb of Mumbai, would be equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and the elderly. The BMC handle @mybmc tweeted this on Saturday morning, while thanking the two for the thoughtful and timely gesture.

This comes two days after the actor had pledged assistance to the Centre and the state governments of Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal through his own group of companies: Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX. He had announced initiatives on several fronts, from providing protective equipment to healthcare workers and food to the needy to essentials to acid attack survivors.

Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL franchise co-owned by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla Mehta and Jay Mehta committed to contributing to the PM-CARES Fund.

Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan also committed to contributing to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.

KKR & Meer Foundation would be working with the West Bengal and the Maharashtra governments and contribute 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for healthcare providers.

Meer Foundation, along with Ek Saath–The Earth foundation, would provide daily food requirements to over 5500 families for at least a month in Mumbai. A kitchen would also be set-up to send out 2000 freshly cooked meals everyday to help households and hospitals whose daily needs aren’t being fulfilled.

The foundation, in association with Working People’s Charter, would provide basic essentials and grocery items for at least a month to over 2,500 daily wage workers who have been identified across Delhi.

It would also provide a monthly stipend to over 100 acid attack survivors to take care of their basic needs. The survivors identified are across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.

“This is a start and all the members of the companies stand committed to doing further as we see across India what all is required and put our best effort going ahead,” said a statement from the actor.