Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Akshay Kumar to be part of Zoya Akhtar-Karan Johar’s Covid-19 relief concert

Filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar are reportedly organising a from-home concert with the biggest Bollywood and international stars. The film fraternity with come together with multiple performances for I For India, aiming to spread awareness on Covid-19, raise funds for Give India Foundation, support families displaced due to the lockdown and thank the frontline health workers for their sacrifice and services amid the pandemic.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma will all be a part of the concert. They will be joined by Hollywood star Will Smith, singer Bryan Adams and The Jonas Brothers, as per a source.

They have been told to share four-minute videos of themselves singing, dancing, making a speech or performing a standup. Zoya and Karan have been working on the two-hour concert for a few weeks already.

Also read: Step inside Taapsee Pannu’s house in Mumbai, actor recalls how she made it home. Watch video

The show will also feature comedian Kapil Sharma, singers Asha Bhosle, Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal and music composers Visha Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjianii and Pritam. Lyricist Javed Akhtar will also recite a few of his works.

The concert will also feature cricket stars Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The concert is expected to air on Facebook this weekend.

Earlier this month, several Hollywood celebrities and singers took part in the One World: Together At Home concert with more than a 100 performers. The concert, organised by Lady Gaga with WHO and Global Citizen, managed to raise more than $127 million for Covid-19 relief. Priyanka and Shah Rukh were a part of it as well.

Follow @htshowbiz for more