Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra to be part of Lady Gaga’s One World: Together At Home live event to raise funds for Covid-19: report

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra will be part of a global effort to raise funds to tackle Covid-19 to be organised by World Health ORganisation (WHO). The event will see other international stars such as Lady Gaga and Elton John join as well.

According to a report in Times of India, in a bid to raise funds, WHO will live stream an event of performances by stars from around the world such John Legend, Elton John, Lady Gaga David Beckham, Idris Elba. Bollywood will be represented by Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. The event will be broadcast on April 18.

The event will be hosted by popular talk show hosts Stephen Colhert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel.

.@LadyGaga, @Eltonofficial, @Lizzo, and more are standing in solidarity with us and the @WHO to support global response efforts to the coronavirus. Join us on April 18 for One World: #TogetherAtHome and take action now 👉https://t.co/QMSMOngS2h pic.twitter.com/dpPYhmIEF1 — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 6, 2020

Both Shah Rukh and Priyanka, meanwhile, have been doing their bit to raise awareness and contribute funds at an individual level in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. In March, Priyanka and her American singer husband Nick Jonas had announced that they had contributed to several charities to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Priyanka had taken to Twitter to announce that the couple has donated to organisations like the PM-CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj among many others.

“These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry,” she had written.

Shah Rukh too has been doing his bit to contribute to the fight against the pandemic. SRK, along with Gauri and business partners — Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta — had announced that they would contributed to the PM-CARES Fund through IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and would also make a donation to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund through his film banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Apart from this, the actor’s NGO Meer Foundation will work with the Maharashtra and West Bengal governments for the supply of 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the healthcare professionals and has also tied up with Ek Saath – The Earth to provide daily food requirements to over 5500 families for at least a month in Mumbai.

The NGO, in association with Roti Foundation, would also provide 3 lakh meal kits to 10,000 to underprivileged people and daily wage labourers for at least a month in Mumbai and will support 100 acid attack victims in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.

In addition to all the above, the power couple have also offered their office to BMC to be used as a quarantine facility.

