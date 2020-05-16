Shah Rukh Khan shares his lockdown lessons; Manisha Koirala has the sweetest response | Bollywood Life

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has revealed the lessons he has learnt during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The actor took to social media early on Saturday to share his realisations while being stuck at home. He also shared a photograph of himself. “Lockdown lessons…That we have been living far beyond our exigencies, most of which don’t really matter as much as we thought they did. That we really don’t need (emotionally) more people around us than the ones we feel like talking to while we are locked up. That we can stop the clock for a bit and reimagine our lives when the rush to acquire false securities is peeled away from us. That we can laugh with those we fought so hard…and know that our ideas weren’t actually any bigger than theirs. And above all, love is still worth it, no matter what anyone else tells you!” His Dil Se co-star Manisha Koirala had the sweetest response to it… Also Read – Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan’s banter on social media is #bestfriend goals

this is why we love you sha..@iamsrk — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) May 16, 2020

Absolutely @iamsrk We love you — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) May 16, 2020

You literally spoke my mind. Was having a similar conversation with some school friends. Totally get what you’re saying. So well put – as always. Love you Shah. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 16, 2020

Fans comments flooded the post, naturally. “These are just not lessons these are experiences, and Shahrukh sir you just put those feelings into words, the very words we say are difficult to get when the time comes, I wish the lockdown is treating you and your family well, stay blessed and keep smiling always…” write a fan. “Always love to listen and read your thoughts and your speech,” expressed another fan. “Your words heal and give hope ..You’re so right Shah Rukh. Love is still worth it ,no matter what anyone else tells you. At the end love is all that matters. Thank u my light, u look beautiful and ur words are as beautiful as u. You’re beautiful inside-out,” read another comment. Well, Shah Rukh Khan and his philosophical side never ceases to amaze us!

