Shah Rukh Khan shares hopeful tweet, sneaks in a selfie: ‘It has nothing to do with the message, thought I look good’

Shah Rukh Khan seems to be in a hopeful and positive state of mind on Sunday. He took to Twitter to share a handsome selfie and some words of encouragement amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

In his tweet, Shah Rukh talked about the all the opportunities the lockdown has brought with it. “I believe this moment in our lives will finally b a memory of when v had all the time on our hands & our loved ones in our arms. Here’s wishing this for every1. Stay Safe.Stay Distant.Stay Healthy,” he wrote. However, he added that the photo has nothing to with his message. “PS:The selfie has nothing to do with the msg, thot I look good, so I sneaked it in,” he wrote.

In another post, Shah Rukh people to stay kind to each other and support each other in the testing times amid coronavirus crisis. The message was shared by the actor’s production company – Red Chillies Entertainment.

“At a time when the human race is facing an immense crisis, there can only be one true response: The expression of Humanity itself. This is a moment for all of us to come together in a collective effort to make each other kinder, stronger and braver to face the days ahead,” he said. The 54-year-old actor urged people to confront each challenge with courage and said that he will do his best. He also added a couplet, which said that a bright day follows this dark night and new beginnings of the day are awaiting. “Raat ke baad naye diin ki sahar aayegi, Din nahi badlega, tareekh Badal jayegi…” read the message.

Earlier on Saturday, the Padma Shri awardee along with his wife Gauri Khan offered their personal office space in Mumbai for quarantine purpose for children, elderly and women. The couple has also made donations to the PM Cares Fund and shared that his companies — Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation, and Red Chillies VFX — are taking several initiatives to support the relief efforts.

