Shah Rukh Khan Shares Some Lockdown Lessons, Says ‘Love Is Still Worth It’

Shah Rukh Khan (Source: Instagram | @iamsrk)

The COVID-19 lockdown has led a lot of us to realise the value of our freedom and what’s important in our lives, amirite? Shah Rukh Khan has also been introspecting on the lessons he has learnt while he was in quarantine. He has been spending a lot of time at home with his family — his wife Gauri Khan, children Suhana, Aryan and AbRam Khan.

Today, he took to his Instagram to share the lessons he learnt during the lockdown. He reflected on how he has realised the more important things in life now. This time has also made him realise the importance of forgiving and spreading love.

Here’s what he wrote:

Lockdown lessons…That we have been living far beyond our exigencies, most of which don’t really matter as much as we thought they did. That we really don’t need (emotionally) more people around us than the ones we feel like talking to while we are locked up. That we can stop the clock for a bit and reimagine our lives when the rush to acquire false securities is peeled away from us. That we can laugh with those we fought so hard…and know that our ideas weren’t actually any bigger than theirs. And above all, love is still worth it, no matter what anyone else tells you!

Check out his post:

SRK and wife Gauri have also contributed to the PM Cares fund, and are doing a lot of work through their company, Red Chillies Entertainment and their non-profit, Meer Foundation, to help fight COVID-19 in the country. Apart from arranging for food, they have also given their office space in Mumbai as quarantine facility.

Kudos to you, SRK! Keep spreading love like you always do!