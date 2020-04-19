Shah Rukh Khan: To beat coronavirus pandemic, the world must come together



Global Citizen and WHO’s special event One World Together at Home saw celebrities from across the world paying tribute to frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.(Photo: Global Citizen/Instagram)

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra were among the popular faces who joined International star Lady Gaga-hosted broadcast and digital special called One World Together At Home.

Organised by World Health Organization (WHO) and nonprofit group Global Citizen, the event supported and honoured frontline workers who are battling the coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

Shah Rukh Khan said the world must come together as one to beat the pandemic. “India is facing one of its greatest challenges in its history. With a population of over a billion citizens, the spread of COVID-19 is bound to have a negative impact on our country. Like, it is impacting the rest of the world too,” Shah Rukh said in a video.

“Battling this crisis is going to take its toll, and this is the time to take action. Right now, I am working with a team of people to provide protective equipment, quarantine centres, food and essentials to patients, hospitals and homes. But to beat this worldwide pandemic, the world must come together,” he continued.

He signed off asking fans to “find out how you can contact world and private sector leaders, and ask them to continue to contribute to WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund, so they can continue to help the hardest-hit areas and people who desperately need it.” And before bidding goodbye, the actor asked fans to stay strong.

Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill ambassador, spoke about the challenges faced by refugee camps all over the world. She said in a video that “social distancing is simply not an option” in such communities. Hence, it is important to provide people living in refugee camps/shelters with health care, sanitation and clean water.

“There is no question on the impact COVID-19 has had across the globe. It has been unimaginable for all of us. But for the 70 million people displaced in camps, refugee shelters around the world, including the facilities here in the US, the impact is devastating.

“I have witnessed first hand the overcrowded and unlivable conditions in refugee camps. Social distancing there is simply not an option. In order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in these specific communities, the needs are basic – health care, clean water and sanitation. In this fight to end the crisis, we truly cannot leave anyone behind,” the actor stated.

Over 70 celebrities including Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift among others from across the world joined the concert to honour frontline workers. So far, 127.9 million dollars have been raised by the event.

