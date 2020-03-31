Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Shares A Flawless Picture Of Herself

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan is having a little fun with some makeup during the quarantine. On Monday, the star-kid blessed the internet with 2 pictures of herself, donning a flawless makeup look.

The photos show Suhana shining in the light of the golden hour. With her eyeliner and eyebrows on fleek, she tied her hair into a ponytail. She completed her look with a minimal neckpiece and stacks of earrings. She captioned the picture, “Experimenting,” with a lipstick emoji. This look reminded me of the term Poo from K3G introduced us to — PHAT (Pretty Hot And Tempting)!

Check out the post:

Her mother, Gauri also posted a picture of her pretty daughter with a caption that read, “Learning make-up tips, indoor activity.” Suhana recently made her Instagram account public and she enjoys a massive fan following with over 521k followers and counting.

The star kid is currently studying filmmaking at New York University. Last year she made her acting debut in a short film named The Grey Part Of Blue, where she did an absolutely amazing job.

A few days ago, rumours started gaining momentum that she will make her Bollywood debut opposite Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz in Karan Johar‘s famous Student Of The Year franchise. But KJo later denied the tittle-tattle. He took to Twitter and stated — “Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!”

But that aside, I can’t wait to see King Khan‘s daughter create magic on the silver screen in the near future.