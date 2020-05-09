Shah Rukh Khan’s Trinbago Knight Riders to distribute food hampers in Trinidad and Tobago amid pandemic, actor lauds effort

Caribbean Premier League side Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), owned by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday pledged to distribute one thousand food packets to the needy who are struggling in Trinidad and Tobago due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown. The actor took to Twitter to appreciate the move.

The TKR team has involved their local icons Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons and Sunil Narine, who along with the team’s support staff will be personally distributing the hampers to various areas of the island nation.

“@tkriders collaborated with HADCO Ltd. to ‘Do the Knight thing’ & distribute as many as 1k food hampers to the needy who are struggling because of the lockdown in Trinidad & Tobago. Proud of u my boys!,” tweeted Shah Rukh, who is also the co-owner of IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders.

TKR has teamed up with HADCO Ltd, who have put the hampers together. In addition, they have added some items at no cost, and will deliver all the hampers to TKR for further distribution. “We all know the challenge this health crisis has posed. The entire TKR family wants to contribute and play a small role in easing the pain felt by the people of Trinidad & Tobago,” director of TKR, Venky Mysore said in a statement.

In India, Shah Rukh has been doing his bit to contribute in our fight against Covid-19. Recently, he participated in a digital concert ‘I For India’ to raise funds for the frontliners working round-the-clock to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Prior to that, the Bollywood star had opened his office for treating Covid-19 patients. His interior designer-film producer wife Gauri Khan had helped transform superstar’s office into a 22 bed Covid-19 quarantine facility.

In April again, Shah Rukh had taken part in a Lady Gaga-curated virtual concert, ‘One World: Together At Home’, organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and international advocacy organisation Global Citizen, in support healthcare workers who are battling it out against Covid-19.

Shah Rukh had also provided 25,000 PPE kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra fighting to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state. Apart from these, the actor along with Gauri and business partners — Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta — had contributed to the PM-CARES Fund through IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and also made a donation to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund through his film banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

(With HT inputs)

