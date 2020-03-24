Shaheen Bagh Anti-CAA Protesters Removed Amid Delhi Lockdown

Anti-CAA Protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh have been removed after 101 days.

New Delhi:

Amid sharp rise in cases of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 across India, Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh – heart of protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA – has been cleared this morning after 101 days.

Several people, including women, were detained overnight, said police. “They were not clearing the protest site despite repeated persuasion,” said an official, adding that large gatherings have been banned over COVID-19.

This comes nearly a week after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while announcing restrictions in the national capital to curb spread of highly contagious coronavirus, said: “No religious, social, cultural and political gatherings comprising more than 50 people will be allowed in Delhi till March 31. The restriction is applicable to protests too.”