Shaheer Sheikh gets nostalgic as he shares training video from the days of Mahabharat | Bollywood Life

Shaheer Sheikh is on a throwback posting spree right now. The actor has been sharing a lot of unseen pictures that are some wonderful memories that he created be it on sets or in his personal life. Shaheer has been relentlessly posting throwback pictures and videos from his old shows, his sister’s wedding festivities and whatnot with his fans. Recently, the actor who played Arjuna in the classic re-telling of Mahabharat shared some memories from the sets and his training period with his four Pandav brothers and it’s a major nostalgia. Shaheer shared the cutest video of his training for the show. The training video looks so much fun. Also Read – Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Sidharth Shukla — here are TV Instagrammers of the week

“Those training sessions for Mahabharat are some of the most beautiful memories I have. Not many production houses will put in so much time and money in training their actors so that they can do a better job when the shooting starts, but this is one of the many reasons why @realswastik is class apart. I wish I had more videos and pictures from these training sessions because it was just magnificent. #DownMemoryLane #fromthebeginning #bachpanse #stayhome #staysafe,” Shaheer Sheikh captioned the post of pictures followed by a video. Also Read – Shaheer Sheikh shares pics from sister Aleefa’s wedding, fans say it is his most beautiful post ever

He next shared some chilled out pictures from the sets of Mahabharat and it’s perfect squad goals. “The art of chilling on the sets. #5Pandav #swipeleft I don’t know why but I was very excited about the fact that I will have 4 brothers in this show. My excitement doubled when they told me Rohit is playing Yudistir. Brotherhood is beautiful and I will always cherish these memories. Love u guys @rohitvbhardwaj @sauravgurjar @vinrana @lavanyabhardwaj #DownMemoryLane #fromthebeginning #bachpanse #stayhome #staysafe,” he wrote alongside the pictures. Have a dekko here: Also Read – Did you know Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Raj Anadkat aka Tapu was a part of Shaheer Sheikh’s Mahabharat?

Mahabharat starred Shaheer Sheikh as Arjuna, Rohit Bharadwaj as Yudhisthira, Saurav Gurjar as Bhima, Vin Rana as Nakula, Lavanya Bharadwaj as Sahadeva.

