Shahenshah remake: Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif to reunite after 17 years? | Bollywood Life

We often hear that some gem of Amitabh Bachchan is going to be remade and the latest one in the news is Shahenshah. And even bigger are the rumours that Katrina Kaif and he are going to act in it. It seems the two are coming together for a film titled Deadly. It will be directed by Vikas Bahl. This was reported by Mumbai Mirror. A source told the tabloid, “The film is tentatively titled Deadly as the story is centred around a funeral. Katrina loved the basic premise, which essentially traces the protagonist’s journey of self-discovery with humorous undertones and gave an instant go-ahead to Vikas.”

Katrina Kaif was awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi that was supposed to come out in March. But the film is now indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus issue. India has close to 500 cases now with Maharashtra leading the race. The source further told the paper, “It was supposed to kick off in May, but following the coronavirus scare across the world, the makers are waiting for things to settle before heading for a recce.”

Talking about Katrina’s prep, the source said, “She is looking to push the envelope and explore new genres in this phase of her career which, in a way, is a journey of self-discovery too.” Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates!