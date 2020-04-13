Shahid Afridi supports Shoaib Akhtar’s proposal, says ‘expected better’ from Kapil Dev



Shahid Afridi backed former teammate Shoaib Akhtar’s proposal for a three-match ODI series against India. (AP/File Photo)

Shahid Afridi on Monday backed former teammate Shoaib Akhtar’s proposal for a three-match ODI series against neighbours India and also expressed disappointment with Kapil Dev’s reaction to it. The Rawalpindi Express had urged both the countries to support each other in the time of global crisis, but his idea was not well received by the 1983 World Cup winning captain.

According to PTI, Afridi was left surprised by the comments of Kapil. “The entire world is fighting against coronavirus and we need unity in our region to defeat this common enemy. Such negative comments don’t help at all,” Afridi told reporters in Kohat.

“I don’t see anything wrong with Shoaib Akhtar’s suggestion for Pakistan and India to play cricket. Kapil’s reaction has surprised me. I expected better from him and feel one should not talk like this in these crisis times.”

Afridi also mentioned that the backlash against Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh left him stumbled. The duo had earlier supported Afridi’s charity foundation, which was also not well received by a section of Indian fans.

“Sport is supposed to bring people together and build bridges. It is pretty disappointing.”

READ | ‘Kapil Dev doesn’t need money but everyone else does’: Shoaib Akhtar

The former Pakistani cricketer urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to order the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to restore departmental cricket in the country to save the livelihood of hundreds of domestic players.

“I myself played for the departments and witnessed how departments really salvaged domestic cricket in Pakistan and helped it thrive decade after decade. Departments take good care of the players and spend lots of money on the development of domestic cricket, so how can departmental cricket hurt Pakistan cricket,” questioned Afridi.

He also questioned the PCB and the Pakistan team management for making fitness of players a big issue.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd