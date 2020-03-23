Shahid Kapoor gets into the Kabir Singh mode as someone asks him about Kiara Advani aka Preeti | Bollywood Life

The Coronavirus outbreak has stalled life all over the country. Film shoots have been delayed and releases postponed indefinitely. B-town stars are spending time with family, friends and pets. Yesterday, we had the Janata Curfew where people stayed indoors and clapped at five pm for everyone who was battling the coronavirus the world over. Many of them have taken this opportunity to do chat with fans. Shahid Kapoor decided to do a chat on his Instagram handle. He was asked to describe his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani in one word. Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Kisne Touch Kiya.” This reminded fans of his angry possessive lover avatar in Kabir Singh.

Kabir Singh was one of the biggest hits of 2019. The film was the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda – Shalini Pandey’s Arjun Reddy. A fan also asked him to talk about Nani’s performance in Jersey. Shahid wrote, “He was fantastic. He made me cry so many times in the movie.” He also said that he felt that Prabhas was an amazing actor. Nani played the main role in Jersey and delivered an emotionally moving performance.

The spreading #CoronavirusPandemic has made everyone sit up and take notice. The shoot of Jersey that was happening in Chandigarh has been postponed. Shahid informed fans of the same. He wrote, “At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe.Red heartFolded hands.”

Shahid Kapoor like every star has urged fans to be safe. We need to buy time for our medical community. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates!