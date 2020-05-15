Shahid Kapoor has perfect reply when asked about his Kabir Singh performance being ignored by award ceremonies

Actor Shahid Kapoor has said that he doesn’t mind that he got snubbed at the awards ceremonies for his performance in Kabir Singh, and that the audience’s appreciation for the character is enough for him.

Shahid made the comment in a question and answer session on Twitter. A fan asked him, “Do you feel disappointed that your Kabir Singh performance wasn’t appreciated by the awards ceremonies because of the controversy surrounding it?” Shahid replied, “On the contrary. I can’t be thankful enough for the love you all have it. I am because of you all.”

On the contrary. I can’t be thankful enough for the love you all have it. I am because of you all. 🙌 https://t.co/BDfh4fAHzi — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and co-starring Kiara Advani, was heavily criticised upon release for seemingly celebrating a negative character, and justifying the notion of being physically violent in love. The film was also criticised for its misogynist tone, but Shahid’s performance was appreciated. The film went on to become the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019, with a worldwide box office haul of Rs 379 crore.

Asked about the controversy and the film’s success, Shahid had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “See, Kabir Singh was also quite a controversial film and many people spoke a lot about it. So, I guess that also contributed a lot to why the film is the most searched film.”

Shahid continued, “It’s surely one of the biggest hits of the year but these are conversations that need to happen. I feel one of the biggest things that a film does is to bring up a conversation in the society. It makes the society reflect upon itself. Films are not meant to sermonise but some films are surely meant to reflect upon life. A film can be purely for entertainment, or to scare people, or it can be based on somebody’s life story which somebody believes must be made, and then the audience will decide if it’s worth their time or not.”

