Shahid Kapoor takes over kitchen duties, wife Mira Rajput shares the result. See pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor is making good use of the self-quarantine — he is taking over responsibilities of the house from wife Mira Rajput. The Kabir Singh star’s wife posted pictures on Instagram, where Shahid’s culinary skills are on display.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote: “Waiting while the husband cooks me some pancakes #goodlife #tablesmightturn @shahidkapoor.” Following it up with another picture, she wrote: “Success! I’m glad I put my feet up so he can step into my shoes @shahidkapoor.” Clearly, Shahid had passed the cooking test.

Staying in self isolation does different things to different people. Mira posted a picture from her wedding in 2015 to say how she was missing the celebrations. She wrote: “Down memory lane.. It’s the bittersweet memories that are etched most strongly in one’s heart. Missing the moment, missing the company, missing the celebration.”

Shahid has been staying at home since mid March, when the shoot of his upcoming film, Jersey, got cancelled. The actor had taken to Twitter to inform his fans. He had written: “At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe.”

The team had been shooting in Chandigarh. Jersey is the remake of a Telugu film of the same name and tells the tale of a failed cricketer, who tries to make a comeback to the Indian cricket team to win a team jersey to fulfil his son’s desire. Being directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri (who directed the Telugu original too), it also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

