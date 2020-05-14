Shahid Kapoor’s response to not winning the Best Actor award for Kabir Singh proves that audience love is what truly matters | Bollywood Life

Shahid Kapoor after a somewhat lull phase at the box office bounced back and how with Kabir Singh. The Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy made over Rs 250 crores at the domestic box office. While critics and many slammed it for being too misogynistic and chauvnistic, the imperfect yet passionate love story made the audience flock to the halls for repeat viewing. Kabir Singh had Shahid Kapoor as Kabir, the hot-headed medical student who falls crazily in love with Kiara Advani aka Preeti. The film again proved that Shahid Kapoor is one actor who can leave us spellbound when he gets a great script. Also Read – Kiara Advani REVEALS she has never been on a dating app; says, ‘I am old school when it comes to love’

The handsome man did a chat session with his fans. When a fan asked him if he felt unhappy that his performance did not bag the Best Actor award due to the controversy surrounding it, Shahid Kapoor replied, “On the contrary. I can’t be thankful enough for the love you all have. I am because of you all.” It was quite a tough call for the jury last year as actors like Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike), Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15), Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy) left us floored with their work. Shahid Kapoor’s performance though was one of the most loved with the masses and classes. Also Read – Kartik Aaryan reveals which actress he would like to be stuck on an island with, and you will be shocked to know her name

Talking about Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor had told Hindustan Times, “I feel one of the biggest things that a film does is to bring up a conversation in the society. It makes the society reflect upon itself. Films are not meant to sermonise but some films are surely meant to reflect upon life. A film can be purely for entertainment, or to scare people, or it can be based on somebody’s life story which somebody believes must be made, and then the audience will decide if it’s worth their time or not.” Also Read – Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput revisits a moment when “Questionably Dressed” husband hosted the coolest birthday party for her— view pic

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.