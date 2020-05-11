Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput revisits a moment when

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples of B-Town. The duo, who tied the knot in 2015, are blessed with two kids Misha and Zain. The couple are known for their social media PDAs and while like us they can’t roam out due to the lockdown phase, Mira is revisiting her old memories as she recently shared a throwback picture of her birthday, which was celebrated in hospital by hubby Shahid Kapoor. She shared the picture, where Shasha is giving her a peck on the cheek and a cake in front of her. While Mira is seen in yellow attire, the Kabir Singh actor wore a green t-shirt. She captioned the picture, “#throwback to the coolest birthday party with a day old Zainu and being smothered by a questionably dressed Huz #callthefashionpolice #bringbackthosedays #gocoronago”. Also Read – Mira Rajput Kapoor extracts ‘sweet revenge’ from husband Shahid Kapoor — view pic

Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Jersey. Talking about the film, Shahid Kapoor recently said, "It took me some time to decide what to do next after 'Kabir Singh'. But the minute I saw 'Jersey, I knew I wanted it to be my next. It's a wonderful, inspiring, and personal human journey that I connected with deeply." While the shooting of the film is 70 per cent completed, the rest of the filming will be completed once the coronavirus crisis settles down. "We were looking to wrap up by April-end but in the wake of the unfolding crisis across the globe, we have decided to suspend the shoot for a few weeks. If the situation normalises soon, we will resume work by early next month." said co-producer Aman Gill to Mumbai Mirror earlier.

Jersey is directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri and produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju. The film also features Mrunal Thakur in a key role and is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

